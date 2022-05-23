Faire Ensemble
"13h15 le samedi". L'homme qui parle aux cachalots

Docteur en océanographie de renom, François Sarano a passé treize ans aux côtés du commandant Jacques-Yves Cousteau comme conseiller scientifique et chef de mission. Mexique, île Maurice, Méditerranée… au cœur des mers avec ce défenseur de l’environnement et des animaux marins dans ses plongées fantastiques. Portrait.

