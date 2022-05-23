🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
"13h15 le samedi". L'homme qui parle aux cachalots
Docteur en océanographie de renom, François Sarano a passé treize ans aux côtés du commandant Jacques-Yves Cousteau comme conseiller scientifique et chef de mission. Mexique, île Maurice, Méditerranée… au cœur des mers avec ce défenseur de l’environnement et des animaux marins dans ses plongées fantastiques. Portrait.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-magazine/france...
