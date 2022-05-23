Faire Ensemble
"20h30 le dimanche" avec Matthieu Chedid, Antoine Wystrach et Gail Ann Dorsey

Des personnalités se confient en direct à Laurent Delahousse dans "20h30 le dimanche", après le journal de 20 heures sur France 2 : entretien, rencontre(s) et aussi un live musical sur le plateau... Ce dimanche 5 juin 2022, avec Matthieu Chedid, Antoine Wystrach et Gail Ann Dorsey.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-magazine/france...


