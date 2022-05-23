Faire Ensemble
5 juillet, l'Algérie célèbre 60 ans d'indépendance

L’Algérie a célébré, mardi 5 juillet, les 60 ans de son indépendance. Une fête sous le signe de l’union nationale qui ne fait pas totalement oublier les tensions internes et un passé encore douloureux.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/algerie/...


