Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
80e anniversaire de la rafle du Vel d'Hiv: le discours de commémoration d'Emmanuel Macron

Le président de la République, Emmanuel Macron, a prononcé un discours à Pithiviers, pour la commémoration des 80 ans de la rafle du Vel d'Hiv.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/80e-anniversaire-d...


Version : Mobile / Web