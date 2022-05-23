Faire Ensemble
À Niort, les services de la ville dégèlent la patinoire pour arroser les espaces verts

Le département des Deux-Sèvres est touché par la sécheresse. Pour continuer à arroser les espaces verts de Niort, les équipes de la ville ont dégelé la patinoire. #IlsOntLaSolution

