Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
A Rouen, un hommage à Mamadou Barry trois ans après sa mort et avant le procès de son agresseur

L'enseignant de la faculté de Droit de Rouen avait été victime d'une violente agression raciste en 2019 à Canteleu (Seine-Maritime). Son meurtrier présumé, interné depuis pour maladie mentale, doit être jugé en septembre 2022.

Source : https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/normandie/...


Version : Mobile / Web