Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Abba - Björn Ulvaeus : «Frida et Agnetha chantent mais ne donneront plus jamais d’interviews»

Plus de quarante ans après leur dernier concert, les Suédois ont réapparu le 26 mai à Londres pour présenter «Abba Voyage», le premier show 2.0...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Musique/Abba-Bj...


Version : Mobile / Web