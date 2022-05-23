Faire Ensemble
Accidents domestiques : les bons réflexes à adopter pour se protéger à la maison

Jouets qui traînent, coup de chaleur, blessure au couteau, four brûlant… Un accident est vite arrivé. Les accidents domestiques sont d'ailleurs la première cause de mortalité des jeunes enfants. En cas d’accident grave, il faut réagir vite !



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/soins-premiers-...


