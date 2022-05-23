🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Actionnaires contestataires
L'assemblée générale de TotalEnergies mercredi dernier, 25 mai, a vu se manifester des actionnaires contestataires quant à l'information sur le bilan climatique de l'entreprise. Ils étaient très peu certes, mais l'action a été largement relayée.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-mot-de...
