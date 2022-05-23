Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Actionnaires contestataires

L'assemblée générale de TotalEnergies mercredi dernier, 25 mai, a vu se manifester des actionnaires contestataires quant à l'information sur le bilan climatique de l'entreprise. Ils étaient très peu certes, mais l'action a été largement relayée. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-mot-de...


Version : Mobile / Web