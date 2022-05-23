Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Affaire Abad: "Laisser entendre que porter plainte protège les femmes n'est pas vrai" selon Chloé Tessier

Chloé Tessier, la femme qui a interpellé Élisabeth Borne sur l'affaire Abad, est l'invitée de BFMTV



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/affaire-abad-laiss...


Version : Mobile / Web