🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Affaire Abad: Le parquet de Paris n'ouvre pas d'enquête "en l'état", l'exécutif au courant, la réélection incertaine du député dans l'Ain
Quatre jours après les révélations de Mediapart, les accusations de viol visant Damien Abad continuent de plonger l'exécutif dans la tourmente.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/en-direct-affaire-...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/en-direct-affaire-...