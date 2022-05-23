🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Affaire Damien Abad: pour Raphaëlle Rémy-Leleu, Emmanuel Macron et Élisabeth Borne "disent aux femmes: 'on ne vous croit pas'"
Raphaëlle Rémy-Leleu, porte-parole EELV Ile-de-France, a réagi ce lundi soir sur BFMTV à l’affaire Damien Abad.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/europe-ecologie-le...
