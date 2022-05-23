🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Affaire des biens mal acquis : l'ancienne Miss France Sonia Rolland mise en examen
L'ancienne Miss France Sonia Rolland a été mise en examen dans l'affaire des biens mal acquis. Il lui est reproché d'avoir accepté un appartement que lui avait offert, en 2003, l'épouse de l'ancien président gabonais Omar Bongo. Un bien financé de façon frauduleuse.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/gabon/af...
