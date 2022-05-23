Faire Ensemble
Afrique du Sud : 20 personnes sont mortes dans un bar de nuit, la cause reste mystérieuse

Les victimes sont âgées de 18 à 20 ans. Les autorités ont écarté la possibilité d'une bousculade ou d'un mouvement de foule.

