Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Aïssa Maïga et Vincent Lindon, nouvelles recrues à l'Académie des Oscars

L'acteur Vincent Lindon et la réalisatrice de "Marcher sur l'eau", Aïssa Maïga, ont été invités à rejoindre l'Académie des Oscars. S'ils accep...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Aissa-Maiga-et-V...


Version : Mobile / Web