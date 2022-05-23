Faire Ensemble
Aléas climatiques : les tarifs des assurances vont-ils bondir ?

La multiplication des aléas climatiques pourrait bien entraîner une augmentation des tarifs des assurances auto et habitation. Bercy a décidé de recevoir jeudi 23 juin les représentants du secteur pour leur demander de faire un effort et de préserver le pouvoir d'achat des Français. 

