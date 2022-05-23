🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Aléas climatiques : les tarifs des assurances vont-ils bondir ?
La multiplication des aléas climatiques pourrait bien entraîner une augmentation des tarifs des assurances auto et habitation. Bercy a décidé de recevoir jeudi 23 juin les représentants du secteur pour leur demander de faire un effort et de préserver le pouvoir d'achat des Français.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...
