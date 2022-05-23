Faire Ensemble
Alerte canicule : la faune et la flore sont également en péril

La vague de chaleur s'étend avec 37 départements désormais placés en alerte canicule. 18 millions de Français sont concernés. Cette montée des températures pèse aussi sur la végétation et la faune sauvage.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-billet...


