🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Alexandra Rosenfeld et Hugo Clément dans «Fort Boyard» : «On a eu un vrai coup de foudre»
En 2018, Alexandra Rosenfeld fait la connaissance du journaliste Hugo Clément sur le tournage de l'émission «Fort Boyard». Un véritable coup de f...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Alexandra-Rosenf...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Alexandra-Rosenf...