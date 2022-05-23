Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Alexis Corbière juge "plus que plausible" que Jean-Christophe Lagarde soit mêlé aux fausses accusations du Point

Selon lui, Jean-Christophe Lagarde, qui affrontait Raquel Garrido lors des élections législatives, pourraient être à l'origine des fausses accusations publiées dans "Le Point".



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/alexis-corbiere-ju...


Version : Mobile / Web