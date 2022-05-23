Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Amir, Marc Lavoine, Amel Bent… Flopée de stars au RFM Music Show

La 7e édition du RFM Music Show a réuni de nombreux artistes sur la scène éphémère de Levallois-Perret.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Musique/Hier-so...


Version : Mobile / Web