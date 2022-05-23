Faire Ensemble
Antisémitisme: Emmanuel Macron appelle à la "vigilance"

Le président de la République, Emmanuel Macron, a prononcé un discours à Pithiviers, pour la commémoration des 80 ans de la rafle du Vel d'Hiv.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/antisemitisme-emma...


