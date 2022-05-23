Faire Ensemble
Antoine Dupont a survolé Paris avec la Patrouille de France pour le 14-Juillet

Ce jeudi, à l'occasion du défilé du 14-Juillet, Antoine Dupont a volé aux côtés de la Patrouille de France.

