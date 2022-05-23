🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Après des "sacrifices" aux législatives, Fabien Roussel veut "regarder en avant" avec la Nupes
Dans les colonnes de "Libération", le patron du PCF estime que si la Nupes a permis de "créer un élan", la gauche doit continuer de "parler aux Français", y compris dans les zones où Marine Le Pen a fait de bons scores.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/apres-des-sacrific...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/apres-des-sacrific...