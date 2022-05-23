Faire Ensemble
Après des "sacrifices" aux législatives, Fabien Roussel veut "regarder en avant" avec la Nupes

Dans les colonnes de "Libération", le patron du PCF estime que si la Nupes a permis de "créer un élan", la gauche doit continuer de "parler aux Français", y compris dans les zones où Marine Le Pen a fait de bons scores.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/apres-des-sacrific...


