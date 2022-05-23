🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Après son discours à l'Assemblée nationale, Borne loue le Sénat, "force d'apaisement et d'équilibre"
La locataire de Matignon a de nouveau défendu la nécessité de "bâtir ensemble" des compromis, faute d'avoir une majorité absolue à l'Assemblée, tandis que le camp présidentiel est minoritaire au Sénat, dominé par la droite LR
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/apres-son-discours...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/apres-son-discours...