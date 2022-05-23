Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Après son discours à l'Assemblée nationale, Borne loue le Sénat, "force d'apaisement et d'équilibre"

La locataire de Matignon a de nouveau défendu la nécessité de "bâtir ensemble" des compromis, faute d'avoir une majorité absolue à l'Assemblée, tandis que le camp présidentiel est minoritaire au Sénat, dominé par la droite LR



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/apres-son-discours...


Version : Mobile / Web