Faire Ensemble
Arbres : des scientifiques perchés dans la nature

Une expérience grandeur nature est en ce moment menée à Tours, en Indre-et-Loire, afin de mesurer les effets du changement climatique sur les forêts. Pour ce faire, les scientifiques se sont installés tout en haut des arbres.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...


