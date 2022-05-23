Faire Ensemble
Armée : le témoignage d'un membre des forces spéciales blessé

Falko est un membre des forces spéciales. Il a 30 ans et a effectué quatre opérations extérieures avant d’être blessé au Sahel. Il s’est réveillé dans une chambre de l’hôpital Percy, à Clamart, dans les Hauts-de-Seine. Il comprend alors très vite que sa vie vient de basculer.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/mali/gue...


