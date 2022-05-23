Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Arrestation de 49 militaires ivoiriens au Mali : pourquoi le torchon brûle entre Bamako et Abidjan ?

La Côte d'Ivoire a réclamé la libération "sans délai" de ses soldats détenus au Mali.  

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/mali/arr...


Version : Mobile / Web