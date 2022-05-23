🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Artificialisation des sols : les projets de construction sur des terrains agricoles ont explosé l'année dernière
Le nombre d'opérations pour des maisons individuelles ou des zones d'activités a bondi de 25% en 2021, selon un rapport. Les propriétaires ont notamment anticipé les mesures contre la pression foncière prévues par la loi Climat votée en juillet dernier.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/emploi/metier...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/emploi/metier...