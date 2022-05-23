Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Austin Butler : «Pendant le tournage, je m'endormais et me réveillais avec Elvis»

À 30 ans, Austin Butler explose en incarnant Elvis Presley devant la caméra de Baz Luhrmann. Dans un mimétisme troublant, il est un King parfait su...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Austin-B...


Version : Mobile / Web