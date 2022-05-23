Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Australie : un nouveau Premier ministre plus vert que le précédent

Le vent du changement souffle sur l'Australie. Dans ce pays champion des énergies fossiles, le nouveau Premier ministre veut inverser la tendance et davantage parler "environnement".

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-monde-...


Version : Mobile / Web