Faire Ensemble
Autophobie : comment ne plus avoir peur de la solitude ?

L'autophobie, ou la peur de la solitude, est souvent décrite comme le nouveau mal du siècle. Comment se manifeste cette phobie sociale ? Comment la surmonter, et faire de la solitude une alliée ? Le point. 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/maladies/maladi...


