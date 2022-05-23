Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Avant le remaniement, un entretien entre Emmanuel Macron et Elisabeth Borne prévu ce vendredi

Alors qu'un remaniement doit avoir lieu prochainement, la question du maintien au gouvernement du ministre des Solidarités Damien Abad est posée, après l'ouverture ce mercredi d'une enquête pour tentative de viol



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


Version : Mobile / Web