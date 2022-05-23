🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
BTS reçu la semaine prochaine à la Maison Blanche pour évoquer le racisme anti-asiatique
La Maison Blanche a annoncé ce jeudi que le groupe sud-coréen BTS serait reçu mardi prochain à Washington à l’occasion du Mois du patrimoine de...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Musique/BTS-rec...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Musique/BTS-rec...