🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Bella Hadid et Cara Delevingne font leur retour à Cannes, en robes assorties
Festival de Cannes, jour 8. Pour la montée des marches du film «L'Innocent», deux mannequins bien connus ont fait leur montée des marches : Bella ...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Bella-Hadid-et-C...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Bella-Hadid-et-C...