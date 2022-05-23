Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Bella Hadid et Cara Delevingne font leur retour à Cannes, en robes assorties

Festival de Cannes, jour 8. Pour la montée des marches du film «L'Innocent», deux mannequins bien connus ont fait leur montée des marches : Bella ...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Bella-Hadid-et-C...


Version : Mobile / Web