🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Bergen-Belsen, l'ultime témoignage des camps de Léon Placek
Léon Placek, l'un des derniers témoins des camps de concentration, a décidé de raconter ce qu'il a vécu à Drancy puis à à Bergen-Belsen dans u...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Bergen-B...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Bergen-B...