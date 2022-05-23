Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Bertrand Piccard : "Quand le climat change, les lois doivent changer"

Bertrand Piccard, explorateur et président de la Fondation Solar Impulse, a lancé une campagne intitulée "Prêt à voter" dans le but d’accélérer la transition écologique en France. Il met sur table 50 propositions de loi pour protéger l’environnement. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/energie/bertr...


Version : Mobile / Web