Faire Ensemble
Biodiversité : une étude alerte sur la lente disparition des papillons

Les papillons sont menacés d'extinction. Un rapport de l'Office pour les insectes et leur environnement sur la biodiversité montre que dans certains départements, deux espèces de papillons de jour sur trois ont déjà disparu. En cause, l'urbanisation, les pesticides et le changement climatique. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...


