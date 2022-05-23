🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Biodiversité : une étude alerte sur la lente disparition des papillons
Les papillons sont menacés d'extinction. Un rapport de l'Office pour les insectes et leur environnement sur la biodiversité montre que dans certains départements, deux espèces de papillons de jour sur trois ont déjà disparu. En cause, l'urbanisation, les pesticides et le changement climatique.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...
