Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Bouches-du-Rhône : la réservation devient obligatoire dans deux calanques

Pour protéger le parc national des calanques, envahi chaque été de touristes, il faudra désormais réserver pour accéder aux plages de Sugiton et de Pierre Tombée. Le point, dimanche 26 juin, avec la journaliste Laure Gardner.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/france/provence-alpes-...


Version : Mobile / Web