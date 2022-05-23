Faire Ensemble
Bouches-du-Rhône : le Parc Marin de la Côte Bleue, un écrin dédié à la biodiversité

Créé il y a 40 ans, le Parc Marin de la Côte Bleue est un sanctuaire où cohabitent en harmonie les équipes de protection de l'environnement et les pêcheurs. Leur objectif ? Protéger la biodiversité. 

