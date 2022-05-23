Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
"Bouge-toi mon pote": l'appel de Mélenchon aux jeunes avant le second tour des législatives

La campagne entre dans le dur après l'intervention du chef de l'État Emmanuel Macron, dont la majorité absolue à l'Assemblée est menacée, et qui a réclamé une majorité "solide" au grand dam de ses adversaires qui dénoncent une "faillite".



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


