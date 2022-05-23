Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Box-office France: "Buzz l'Eclair" foudroie les dinosaures de "Jurassic World"

Avec près de 500.000 spectateurs, la dernière oeuvre des studios Pixar fait trébucher les dinosaures de "Jurassic World: Le monde d'après", relég...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Box-offi...


Version : Mobile / Web