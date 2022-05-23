🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Brad Pitt et Angelina Jolie, leur fille Shiloh dévoile ses talents de danseuse
Dans une vidéo publiée sur YouTube, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt a enflammé la piste de danse du studio Milenium Dance Complex.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Brad-Pitt-et-Ang...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Brad-Pitt-et-Ang...