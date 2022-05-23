Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Brad Pitt fait sensation au pied de la Tour Eiffel pour «Bullet Train»

Brad Pitt et l'équipe du film «Bullet Train» ont pris la pose samedi pour les photographes au pied de la Tour Eiffel.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Brad-Pitt-fait-s...


Version : Mobile / Web