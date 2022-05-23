Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Bretagne : la baie du Mont-Saint-Michel abrite de grands dauphins

Mercredi 15 juin, le 19/20 se rend dans la baie du Mont-Saint-Michel (Manche). Celle-ci abrite la plus grande colonie de grands dauphins d'Europe, avec 450 mammifères.  

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...


Version : Mobile / Web