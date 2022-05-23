Faire Ensemble
Britney Spears et Sam Asghari tout juste mariés, ils s'offrent une villa à 11 millions

Fraîchement mariés, Britney Spears et Sam Asghari se sont offerts une somptueuse demeure pour la modique somme de 11,8 millions de dollars.

