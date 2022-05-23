Faire Ensemble
Burkina Faso : l’incertitude toujours présente après l’exécution de 80 personnes

Après des attentats qui ont causé la mort de 80 personnes au Burkina Faso, la presse locale s’interroge sur l’avenir du pays. Aussi, la junte au pouvoir peine à convaincre la population, après de nombreuses promesses non tenues.

