🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Burkina Faso : quatre des huit mineurs bloqués sous terre depuis 39 jours retrouvés morts
Les opérations de recherche initiées à la mi-avril se poursuivent. Les espoirs de les retrouver vivants sont presque nuls.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/burkina-...
