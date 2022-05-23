🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Burkina Faso : une cinquantaine de civils tués lors d'une attaque dans l'est
Début avril, le nouvel homme fort du pays avait annoncé la création de comités locaux de dialogue avec des groupes jihadistes pour tenter d'enrayer les violences.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/burkina-...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/burkina-...