Faire Ensemble
Burkina Faso : une cinquantaine de civils tués lors d'une attaque dans l'est

Début avril, le nouvel homme fort du pays avait annoncé la création de comités locaux de dialogue avec des groupes jihadistes pour tenter d'enrayer les violences.

