Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Burkini à Grenoble: Gérald Darmanin accuse le maire Éric Piolle d'avoir "joué au pyromane"

Le ministre de l'Intérieur ne cache pas sa satisfaction après la suspension du texte autorisant le port du burkini dans les piscines de Grenoble.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gouvernement/burki...


Version : Mobile / Web