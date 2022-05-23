Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Canicule : 10 coiffures du moment à porter sous 30 degrés

On l'aura remarqué, il fait (très) chaud. Très attendu depuis plusieurs mois, le soleil fait son retour en grande pompe en France. Peut-être même un peu trop... Résultat ? Le mercure monte et les températures avoisinent les 40 degrés. Malheureusement...
Visualiser la suite du diaporama sur Elle.fr

Source : https://www.elle.fr/Beaute/Cheveux/Coiffure/Canicu...


Version : Mobile / Web